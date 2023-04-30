Das Wort am Sonntag

In den letz­ten drei Jahren gab es „viel Falschinformation und Desinformation und Verzerrung von Wahrheit und Realität” und es gab „die Normalisierung der Unwahrheit… Das unter­gräbt wirk­lich die Grundlagen der Demokratie“.

In the past three years “there’s been a lot of mis­in­for­ma­ti­on and dis­in­for­ma­ti­on and dis­tor­ti­on of truth and rea­li­ty,” Dr. Anthony Fauci tells me. Reflecting on the pan­de­mic, he is war­ning against “the nor­ma­liza­ti­on of untruths… It real­ly ero­des at the foun­da­ti­ons of demo­cra­cy.” pic​.twit​ter​.com/​C​W​p​X​R​6​J​Ipn

— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) April 28, 2023