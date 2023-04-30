Das Wort am Sonntag

In den letzten drei Jahren gab es „viel Falschinformation und Desinformation und Verzerrung von Wahrheit und Realität” und es gab „die Normalisierung der Unwahrheit… Das untergräbt wirklich die Grundlagen der Demokratie“.
In the past three years “there’s been a lot of misinformation and disinformation and distortion of truth and reality,” Dr. Anthony Fauci tells me. Reflecting on the pandemic, he is warning against “the normalization of untruths… It really erodes at the foundations of democracy.” pic.twitter.com/CWpXR6JIpn
— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) April 28, 2023