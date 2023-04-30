Veröffentlicht am von Illa

Das Wort am Sonntag

In den letz­ten drei Jahren gab es „viel Falschinformation und Desinformation und Verzerrung von Wahrheit und Realität” und es gab „die Normalisierung der Unwahrheit… Das unter­gräbt wirk­lich die Grundlagen der Demokratie“.

