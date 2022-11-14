Es wimmelt von Infos und fake news in allen Medien.

Hier finden sich veröffentlichte, aber irgendwie wenig sichtbare Informationen.

Nein, keine in der Art:

Verschwörer in der Wall Street oder im Mossad oder beim Bilderberg hätten ein Virus in die Welt gesetzt, um sich diese untertan zu machen.

Keine rassistischen Dummheiten wie die vom "chinesischen Virus".

Keine Behauptungen, wir hätten es gerade mit einem simplen Schnupfen zu tun.

Sondern solche, die helfen, einen kritischen Abstand zu regierungsamtlichen Verlautbarungen zu halten.

Denn erinnern wir uns: Es sind die gleichen Experten und Regierenden, die gestern unser Gesundheitssystem planmäßig (nicht etwa nur fahrlässig) ruiniert haben, die uns jetzt vorschreiben, was richtig und was verboten ist. Und Vorsicht: Die Grundhaltung ist links, auch wenn hier merkwürdige Positionen in der Linken befragt werden.



Übersetzungen aus dem Englischen sind oft holprig, weil mit dem Google Übersetzer (inzwischen deepl.com) vorgenommen.

Zitate aus dem Internet haben als Abrufdatum das des Beitrags.

