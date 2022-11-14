2 Antworten auf „Aktuelles aus den Tollhäusern (14.11. – Shortlist)“

  1. "These peop­le are cry­ing out for some help and to be noti­ced and our media have com­ple­te­ly tur­ned their back on them. There is cen­sor­s­hip that is going on and it's dis­gus­ting and it's at a level that is dangerous…"
    –Former pro­fes­sio­nal foot­bal­ler Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7
    )

    https://​twit​ter​.com/​R​e​a​c​t​1​9​o​r​g​/​s​t​a​t​u​s​/​1​5​8​6​7​4​9​9​9​1​3​0​0​7​5​9​552

    Antworten

  2. Die Weigerung der medi­zi­ni­schen Industrie, Impfschäden anzu­er­ken­nen, ist nicht neu.

    " Medical industry’s refu­sal to ack­now­ledge vac­ci­ne inju­ry isn’t new.

    When a baby is per­fect healt­hy and mee­ting mile­stones, then swit­ches com­ple­te­ly off & par­ents are told their baby was “born with” autism? It’s total gas­ligh­t­ing. Parents know their babies. .. "

    https://​twit​ter​.com/​P​u​r​e​B​l​o​o​d​K​i​w​i​/​s​t​a​t​u​s​/​1​5​7​9​3​7​8​7​1​6​0​7​3​1​5​2​512

    Antworten

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht.