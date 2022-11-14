Veröffentlicht am 14. November 202214. November 2022 von aaAktuelles aus den Tollhäusern (14.11. – Shortlist) Auch diesmal mit DPA-News aus Gesundheitswesen und ohne Kommentar. Es gibt keinerlei Zusammenhänge…
"These people are crying out for some help and to be noticed and our media have completely turned their back on them. There is censorship that is going on and it's disgusting and it's at a level that is dangerous…"
–Former professional footballer Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7
)
https://twitter.com/React19org/status/1586749991300759552
Die Weigerung der medizinischen Industrie, Impfschäden anzuerkennen, ist nicht neu.
" Medical industry’s refusal to acknowledge vaccine injury isn’t new.
When a baby is perfect healthy and meeting milestones, then switches completely off & parents are told their baby was “born with” autism? It’s total gaslighting. Parents know their babies. .. "
https://twitter.com/PureBloodKiwi/status/1579378716073152512